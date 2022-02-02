Advertisement

Northern Light Health officials say to expect wait times at most hospitals

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is operating on contingency staffing with 550 staff currently staying home from work due to close contacts or COVID-19 infection.

Senior Vice President Paul Bolin says they don’t have anyone who is COVID positive coming to work at this time.

That would only be a last resort.

While hospitals continue to be spread thin, Dr. James Jarvis says people are still experiencing longer wait times at hospitals.

Hospitals in the Northern Light Health System are currently treating 69 patients with COVID-19.

Jarvis says there are still people who need to be seen every day for things like heart disease, accidents, influenza, or other underlying health issues.

”While we face those challenges, it’s the patients who suffer because of them, and we are trying to do everything we can to manage every patient and to put every patient in the right place at the right time, but that is a difficult thing to do right now,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says it’s important to still do things to stay healthy and stay out of the hospital like get vaccinated, wear a mask, and continue washing your hands.

