More Maine soldiers to deploy overseas

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Dozens of Maine National Guard members will soon deploy overseas.

The 120th Regional Support Group, one of two brigade-level headquarters units in Maine, will deploy to Poland this spring.

The unit consists of approximately 80 soldiers from across Maine and will be deployed for approximately one year.

As a brigade headquarters, the unit will conduct base support operations for units transiting through the European theater.

“Maine soldiers continue to support U.S. strategic interests around the world alongside our active-duty counterparts,” said Brig. Gen. Dean Preston, land component commander. “The 120th will be adding an additional chapter to the Maine Army National Guard’s support to America’s allies through U.S. European Command’s Operation Atlantic Resolve.”

Atlantic Resolve is part of the Department of Defense’s European Deterrence Initiative. Its mission is to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance bonds between ally and partner militaries with multi-national training events in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

Maine’s 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, a logistics command element assigned under the 120th while in garrison, returned from a tour supporting Atlantic Resolve in February 2020.

“The 120th is well poised to conduct this unique mission,” said Lt. Col. Amy Cartmell, the deputy commander of the 120th. “Not only does our garrison mission lend itself to staff experience and day-to-day logistics, but our team also incorporates the unique skill sets derived from citizen-soldiers. I feel strongly that this is our greatest strength. We bring a broad range of civilian talents and backgrounds to bear on this mission, including managers and supply distribution professionals, educators, engineers, and more.”

“As always, we are indebted to our families and employers for the tremendous support and flexibility that they give us,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “National Guard service is only possible because of them, and we have only asked more of them these past two years. With the domestic support for the COVID response, two waves of guardsmen to Washington during the inauguration, four major unit mobilizations and countless smaller ones, Maine military families and employers have been through a lot. Their support is critical in everything that we do.”

The 120th traces its lineage back to June of 1880 and served in several campaigns from both World Wars.

The unit most recently deployed to Afghanistan from 2017 to 2018.

