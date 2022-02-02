Mild Tonight. Snow, Rain & A Mix Possible Thursday Into Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cloud cover sticking around for the rest of the night. This will help to keep lows on the warmer side with many locations hovering on either side of 32°. The coldest conditions will be over the far north where some upper 20s will be possible. A few scattered rain showers will be possible overnight. Areas of fog are likely as warm air moves over the cold snowpack.

Clouds stick around & another mild day is expected for Thursday as once again highs will be in the 30s & 40s. A cold front moving through will result in warm air being forced out & being replaced by cold air. Scattered rain showers will begin for much of the region during the early morning hours. As the cold front pushed into the north, the rain will change to a quick mix then over into snow across the mountains. Still the rest of the region will keep rain. The front will push for the coast into Thursday night. As it does so, rain will change to a wintry mix with a period of sleet before changing to all snow. By about midnight early Friday morning, the front will setup along the coastline. This is where we will see our longest duration of sleet & will result in minor ice accumulations. This longer period of sleet will also keep snowfall totals slightly lower. The front should finally clear the coast by early Friday. All snow is expected during the day on Friday & will be heavy especially during the morning commute. Heavy wet snow is anticipated to make for hazardous conditions during the morning. Snow will eventually come to an end from NW to SE by late Friday. How quickly the cold front moves through & how quickly warm air gets replaced by cold air will play a big part in the forecast. If either should take longer than anticipated, snowfall totals will need to be adjusted.

Inland areas will start off as rain Thursday morning then will see snow in the Mtns & rain near the Interstate through the afternoon. Changing over to all snow by Thursday night and lasting through Friday afternoon. (WABI)

Coastal areas will stay as rain for Thursday. Then late Thursday night a period of sleet will be possible before changing to heavy wet snow by Friday morning and will last into Friday evening. (WABI)

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Inland areas Thursday due to the potential of a Wintry Mix. Both Inland & Coastal areas will be under another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday due to the potential of ice & snow accumulations.

A period of sleet late Thursday night into early Friday morning will be possible along the coast. This will lead to slick roads and will also keep snowfall totals lower. (WABI)

Snowfall totals will be highest away from the immediate coastline & will extend as far north as Rangeley & the Moosehead area. This is where 8-12″ of heavy wet snow is possible (this does include Bangor). Along the immediate coastline, with a window of sleet on Friday morning, totals will be slightly lower as 4-8″ are possible. Far northern Maine can expect around 4-8″.

Highest amounts look to be just away from the coast and extending into the Mountains. This is where 8-12" of heavy wet snow are likely. Along the coast, totals of 4-8" will be possible. (WABI)

After the front clears, conditions will turn colder. Falling temperatures expected for Friday. As for the weekend, high pressure returns to the region. This will bring overnight lows below zero and daytime highs that will range from the single digits to low 20s.

An area of low pressure will stay just off the coast early next week. Just some cloud cover is anticipated and overall, the first half of next week looks pretty quiet.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of fog. Lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Light & variable winds.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, areas of rain changing over to sleet and snow from northwest to southeast. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with falling temperatures. Periods of heavy snow during the morning will bring travel impacts. Snow will end by late day. Afternoon highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & turning colder. Highs in the single digits to the low teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of light snow. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 20s.

