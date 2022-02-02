Advertisement

Maine man not criminally responsible for killing tree farmer

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge has accepted the defense contention that a man accused of killing a Christmas tree farmer in a random attack was not criminally responsible for his actions because of mental illness.

Quinton Hanna, of Freeport, entered the plea on Wednesday.

He was was charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old James Pearson in front of his Scarborough home in 2019, assaulting a woman in West Bath, stabbing a man in Freeport, and other crimes.

The director of the Maine State Forensic Service testified Hanna suffered from schizophrenia and was experiencing a break from reality.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID according to Maine CDC
One dead after fire destroys a home in Hampden
Construction site injury - Hampden, July 2020
Man seriously injured in 2020 construction accident sues Cianbro
Authorities say the house is a total loss.
Bucksport home total loss after Wednesday morning fire
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm

Latest News

Mild Tonight. Wintry Mess Thursday Into Friday
Bill passes legislative committee to give raise to Riverview, Dorothea Dix center employees
Pfizer vaccine for kids
Maine CDC Director says kids 5 and under could be vaccine eligible by March
Contact tracing
Maine CDC to end contact tracing COVID cases