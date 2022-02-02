Maine man not criminally responsible for killing tree farmer

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge has accepted the defense contention that a man accused of killing a Christmas tree farmer in a random attack was not criminally responsible for his actions because of mental illness.

Quinton Hanna, of Freeport, entered the plea on Wednesday.

He was was charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old James Pearson in front of his Scarborough home in 2019, assaulting a woman in West Bath, stabbing a man in Freeport, and other crimes.

The director of the Maine State Forensic Service testified Hanna suffered from schizophrenia and was experiencing a break from reality.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.