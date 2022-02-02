Advertisement

Maine head coach Jordan Stevens speaks on Signing Day

By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine head football coach Jordan Stevens gave an update on National Signing Day detailing the program’s next steps.

When he was first hired, getting to know his new staff and program was a key objective. He was also happy to have the quarterback position taken care of.

Although that’s in place, there’s still work to be done this offseason for the Black Bears.

“We’re really looking to fill some offensive line positions, defensive line, and secondary. We’re still able to work on our wide receiver spots as well. There were a number of positions that we had to get going on and finish up as well,” said Stevens.

Stevens stresses the importance of Maine’s football legacy and future facilities against other CAA schools when he’s on the recruiting trail.

The Black Bears are entering their 130th year, and Stevens added that the program has the most NFL draft picks in the CAA in the last 10 years.

You can follow GoBlackBears.com for the latest recruiting class updates.

