Maine governor wants to clamp down on electric utilities

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills is proposing a compromise bill that would clamp down on electric utility performance with penalties that could include a forced dismantling and sale of assets.

The governor’s office hasn’t discussed the proposal but the Portland Press Herald obtained a draft copy of the bill.

Dan Burgess, who heads the Governor’s Energy Office, said the bill is being prepared because the state doesn’t have the right tools to hold privately owned utilities accountable.

The proposal could emerge as an alternative to a referendum drive calling for creation of a consumer-owned utility to replace Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

