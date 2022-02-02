Advertisement

Maine CDC to end contact tracing COVID cases

Contact tracing
Contact tracing(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC will end contact tracing of COVID cases in less than a week.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah reports as of Feb. 8, they will stop the program that was at one point a key tool in fighting the spread of the virus.

Shah says this has nothing to do with the backlog of positive cases that now numbers 58,000.

He says Omicron simply spreads too quickly for contact tracing to be effective.

With the Maine CDC no longer carrying out these investigations, it falls on Mainers to follow the science on their own.

“It’s more important now than ever before for everyone to do the right things. Get in touch with close contacts if you get COVID and quarantine if a friend tells you that they have COVID and you are one of their close contacts. The bottom line is that as the virus has changed, so must our methods to address it. Simply put, we can’t tackle 2022′s virus with 2019 tools,” said Shah.

Contact tracing will still happen for places like hospitals, jails, and nursing homes.

The Maine CDC has 23 people working as contact tracers.

