Maine CDC Director says kids 5 and under could be vaccine eligible by March

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The last age group of the population that hasn’t been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination could be soon.

News broke earlier this week that Pfizer had applied for Emergency Use Authorization for a shot for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says they are preparing for this possibility.

He says the Omicron variant and its impact on children is a leading factor in the timing of Pfizer’s decision to move forward.

“The Omicron surge has led to an increase in pediatric cases of COVID-19 as well as pediatric hospitalizations across the United States. Thus, there is urgency among public health officials at the federal level to make a vaccine available for this youngest group. The US FDA is working with Pfizer to review their data and potentially authorize the vaccine as soon as early March,” said Shah.

Shah reports 36% of eligible kids in Maine between 5 and 11 have been vaccinated, a number that’s among the highest nationally.

He also cited a poll that said 20% of parents said they would have their child in this new age group vaccinated.

