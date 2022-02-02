Advertisement

Longtime advocate for women’s rights passes away

Dr. Ann Schonberger
Dr. Ann Schonberger(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A community leader who devoted her life to helping women in need and giving them the tools to advance themselves in the world has passed way.

Dr. Ann Schonberger died last week.

She was Director Emerita of the UMaine Women’s Studies program.

She was also a long time board member for Partners for Peace, an organization dedicated to giving victims of domestic violence the support they need.

Their executive director, Amanda Cost, tells TV5 Schonberger’s legacy will live on through the lives she touched.

“I think anybody who knew her would definitely agree that she was just an incredibly generous woman who was a force to be reckoned with and wanted to make sure that women in the state of Maine were able to be leaders in our community to help each other,” said Cost.

Cost says if someone wanted to further the work that Schonberger spent her life devoted to, you could do so by giving back to organizations like Partners for Peace whether that be financially or by giving your time.

