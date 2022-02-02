Advertisement

Jonesport school going for the gold in this year’s ‘Winter Kids’ winter games

'Winter Kids' winter games at Jonesport Elementary School
'Winter Kids' winter games at Jonesport Elementary School(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - After a third place finish last year, Jonesport Elementary School is going for the gold in this year’s ‘Winter Kids’ winter games.

Jonesport is one of 22 schools participating this year.

The games consist of four weeks of “Olympic” Winter Games challenges for students and their families.

This is the fifth year for the Winter Games, and the gold medal winning school will receive a $10,000 grand prize.

”It brings together the families. It teaches kids nutrition, physical activity. Our community has stepped up and just supported us so much with everything that we have asked for them, and it’s good for all of us to exercise and eat right, and be involved,” said Marni Crowley, ‘Winter Kids’ organizer.

One of the criteria for getting the gold is to get the media to come to your school, and Jonesport Elementary has now checked that off the list.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID according to Maine CDC
One dead after fire destroys a home in Hampden
Construction site injury - Hampden, July 2020
Man seriously injured in 2020 construction accident sues Cianbro
Authorities say the house is a total loss.
Bucksport home total loss after Wednesday morning fire
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm

Latest News

Baileyville Snow Dragons helping the community.
Baileyville PD shoveling initiative continues for 8th year
Skowhegan drug bust
2 arrested in Skowhegan drug bust Wednesday morning
Mild Tonight. Wintry Mess Thursday Into Friday
Bill passes legislative committee to give raise to Riverview, Dorothea Dix center employees