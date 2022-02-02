Jonesport school going for the gold in this year’s ‘Winter Kids’ winter games

JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - After a third place finish last year, Jonesport Elementary School is going for the gold in this year’s ‘Winter Kids’ winter games.

Jonesport is one of 22 schools participating this year.

The games consist of four weeks of “Olympic” Winter Games challenges for students and their families.

This is the fifth year for the Winter Games, and the gold medal winning school will receive a $10,000 grand prize.

”It brings together the families. It teaches kids nutrition, physical activity. Our community has stepped up and just supported us so much with everything that we have asked for them, and it’s good for all of us to exercise and eat right, and be involved,” said Marni Crowley, ‘Winter Kids’ organizer.

One of the criteria for getting the gold is to get the media to come to your school, and Jonesport Elementary has now checked that off the list.

