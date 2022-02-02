Advertisement

The Holy Donut plans to close Auburn location

By WMTW
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The Holy Donut announced on Wednesday that it is planning to close its location in Auburn.

CEO Jeff Buckwalter said the Auburn store has not met financial projections since opening in January of last year.

Buckwalter did not say when the store on Minot Avenue would close.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic and how it altered customers’ day-to-day habits affected the store’s performance.

“The timing just wasn’t right for our entry into the Auburn market,” Buckwalter said in a statement. “The city rolled out the red carpet for us, and we’re very grateful for their support. But since we’re not where we expected we would be by now, we simply can’t justify keeping the storefront open.

Buckwalter said they are working to help employees at the Auburn store transition to other roles in the company or find new jobs elsewhere.

The Holy Donut currently has two locations in Portland and one in Scarborough. The company is planning to open on Route 1 in Arundel in late spring or summer of this year.

The new Arundel location will include a small walk-up and drive-thru store, a small office building and a facility for product research, development and production.

