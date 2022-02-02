Advertisement

Health and Human Services committee holds public hearing on multiple bills

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Legislature’s Health and Human Services committee held public hearing on a number of bills Tuesday.

One of those is LD 1909 - An Act to Remove Restrictions on Syringe Service Programs.

The bill would align Maine’s harm-reduction practices with the latest CDC model.

CDC data says those who use a Syringe Service Program are more likely to enter treatment and stop using.

Advocates say the “safe use” outlined in the bill will prevent life-threatening diseases and overdoses.

Opponents argued that a needs-based model is not the solution for Maine’s record overdose totals.

”We will continue to see our neighbors die from overdose, infection, and other negative health implications associated with the one-for-one model, until we pass public policy that ensures their safety,” said Hilary Eslinger.

“We can and must implement responsible solutions to reverse this trend. Unfortunately, we do not believe LD 1909 is the answer to this crisis,” said Sheriff Bill King.

Health and Human Services also held public hearing today for LD 1729 - A Resolve to Assess the Feasibility of Insulin Production in Maine.

Senator Trey Stewart noted that the price of insulin has increased as the manufacturing cost remains low.

Proponents said that rationing insulin can be deadly, and those who need it should never have to choose between other expenses and a drug that’s necessary for life.

Both items will advance to a work session next.

