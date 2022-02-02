Easton man arrested Tuesday after a woman was shot inside her home last Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - An Easton man was arrested Tuesday after a woman was shot inside her home last Wednesday.

According to a Maine State Police spokesperson, 24-year-old Joshua Prestwood was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and domestic violence reckless conduct.

Just after 10:15 last Wednesday night, Houlton dispatch received a call from Prestwood as he drove his girlfriend to the hospital.

Prestwood reportedly said the woman was shot during a home invasion, and the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim was taken by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center and treated for a gunshot wound.

Officials say her status is critical, but stable.

Detectives arrested Prestwood in Presque Isle today.

The investigation is still ongoing.

