Committee for Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry holds public hearing on browntail moth legislation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Legislature Committee for Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry held a public hearing on a bill that would provide assistance to areas in Maine severely impacted by browntail moths.

LD 1929 would provide funding for municipalities and nonprofits to eliminate the invasive species.

The moths are harmful to both humans and Maine’s forests.

The bill would also provide funding for staffing in Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to assist with research.

Supporters say the bill would let towns choose the option that is right for them.

”This bill would make available a variety of methods that are easily accessible and fairly simple to implement,” said Representative Allison Hepler. “Basically, it would allow communities to determine for themselves which methods would work best for them.”

Opponents said the state needs to be proactive in the fight against browntail moths and questioned if this bill would do enough.

The bill will advance to a work session next.

