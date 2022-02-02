Cloudy & Warmer Today, Snow, Mix & Rain On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A quiet Wednesday ahead as high pressure sits to our east and a cold front approaches from the west. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see lots of clouds today along with the slight chance of a few isolated rain or snow showers throughout the day. A southerly breeze on the backside of the area of high pressure will usher warmer air into the region today as well. Temperatures will feel noticeably better than they have the past few days with highs topping off in the 30s to low 40s this afternoon. A disturbance passing through the Gulf of Maine during the first half of the state will bring us a chance for a few scattered rain showers especially closer to the coast and Downeast. As the cold front continues to push toward the state, we’ll see a chance for some light snow or mixed precipitation across the north after midnight and a chance for some light rain after midnight across the remainder of the state. Overnight lows will hold steady in the 30s to near 40°.

The cold front will work its way southward across Maine during the day Thursday. Precipitation will be in the form of snow and mixed precipitation across the north Thursday morning with rain elsewhere. As the front pushes southward, colder air will move from north to south across the state causing any mix or rain to gradually change to all snow during the afternoon and evening. The last areas to see the changeover will be along the coast. Accumulations during the day Thursday will be a coating to an inch or two mainly across the north. Temperatures on Thursday will top off in the 30s to low 40s then slowly fall during the afternoon especially across the north. Much colder air will continue to move into the state Thursday night. Snow will continue Thursday night and will likely pick up in intensity as a weak area of low pressure rides along the front. Snow will continue Friday and could be heavy at times. It will be much colder Friday with highs in the teens to low 20s. Snow will taper off by around midnight Friday night/Saturday morning. At this point, it looks like accumulations by late Friday night will range from 8-12″ for much of the state with lesser amounts across the far north. Stay tuned for updates.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire state for Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. (WABI)

Here's a look at the snowfall forecast for Thursday night through Friday night. A widespread moderate to heavy snowfall is expected with most locales see 8-12". Stay tuned for updates. (WABI)

High pressure will build into the region to bring us some nicer weather this weekend. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to low 20s with slightly warmer temperatures expected Sunday as highs climb into the 20s.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated rain or snow showers possible. Highs between 34°-42°, warmest along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light snow and mixed rain/snow possible after midnight across the north, light rain possible elsewhere. Patchy fog. Mild with lows between 30°-40°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Snow and mixed precipitation likely across the north with rain likely elsewhere. Mix and rain will change to snow later in the afternoon and evening from north to south across the state. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two likely across the north. Highs between 34°-42°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Snow likely. Some icy mix possible along the coast early. Much colder with highs between 13°-22°.

Saturday: A few morning snow showers possible then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s.

