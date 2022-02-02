Change in the air: Maine Turnpike looks at cash-free tolls

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Change is in the air, and it’s leaving the toll booths.

That’s because the Maine Turnpike Authority is looking to go cashless.

Highway officials in the state tell the Portland Press Herald on Wednesday they are looking at electronic collection systems.

Turnpike Authority Executive Director Peter Mills tells the Press Herald the authority is taking less cash at toll booths because of more and more drivers adopting E-ZPass.

Cash tolls made up more than three-quarters of the turnpike’s revenue 20 years ago. That number fell to 15% last year.

