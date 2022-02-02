Advertisement

Boy, 4, dies of gunshot wound while adults smoked marijuana in front seat of vehicle in Louisiana

By Ken Daley and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle as adults smoked marijuana in the front seat, Louisiana authorities said.

WVUE reports the shooting occurred Saturday night inside a vehicle parked in Westwego, a community south of New Orleans, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde.

Investigators said two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, while the 4-year-old, identified as Jarion Walker, and a 22-month-old were in the back seat.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said he believes the gun was under a seat when the 4-year-old found it.

“The child was injured not by a hostile act, but by a negligent one,” Rivarde said. “As the adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, a shot was fired inside the vehicle that struck the victim, causing the fatal injury.”

The boy was taken to a hospital after deputies were called to the scene, but he succumbed to his injury at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Following an autopsy, officials were able to determine the gunshot wound to the head was self-inflicted.

Officials announced they will not be charging the adults.

The sheriff’s office said it would provide free gun locks to people in the community in an effort to increase gun safety measures.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID according to Maine CDC
One dead after fire destroys a home in Hampden
Construction site injury - Hampden, July 2020
Man seriously injured in 2020 construction accident sues Cianbro
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at...
Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker