Black Bears look to make it two wins in a row over Boston programs

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bears senior forward Grant Hebert won Hockey East Player of the Week after notching two goals and an assist in Maine’s 4-1 win over Boston College on Friday.

The victory over the Eagles is the Black Bears’ second Hockey East win of the season.

Hebert was quick to add that his linemates had a lot to do with his scoring and the team’s overall momentum.

“It was a special moment there, but I thought our line played well. I scored the goals, but our line created a lot of energy and chances. They definitely helped me get that award, so I have to thank the for sure. It felt good, and hopefully we can follow it up this weekend,” said Hebert.

The upcoming slate that Hebert is talking about is a road swing through Boston University and Merrimack.

The preparation is focused on the Terriers before Friday night, and head coach Ben Barr says B.U. is a fast lineup that’s playing as well as anyone in Hockey East right now.

“Defensively, we’re going to have to be in really good spots. We’re going to have to be detailed in where we are. No turnovers and take care of pucks and put pucks in the right places to make the game hard on them,” said Barr.

Another big key that Coach Barr mentioned: winning one-on-one battles in those favorable spots for the Black Bears.

Friday’s puck drop in Beantown is at 7:30 p.m., then Merrimack is the next night at 7 p.m.

