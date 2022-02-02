Baileyville PD shoveling initiative continues for 8th year

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Calling all Snow Dragons! The Baileyville Police Department wants to help you get your drivers license.

You just have to grab a shovel and help the community dig out this winter.

Baileyville Police Chief Bob Fitzsimmons says the initiative all started eight years ago.

Here’s how it works - they invite local kids to help shovel driveways for neighbors in need, like seniors.

Every time they help, their name is entered in a drawing to have their $500 driver’s ed course covered.

For those not around the driving age, they will get an alternative prize of the same value.

Fitzsimmons says he’s sweetening the deal this year.

He’s pledging to eat veggie pizza with hopes to raise more money for the kids.

”I thought back to when I was a teenager what I wanted the most, and I wanted my divers license. I found out that the bill for taking the drivers ed course is now $503.50. So I thought, well, we’ll see if I can raise some money. Now, I have a reputation around here that I absolutely hate my vegetables. I try to fight a bear for these kids or whatever they needed. Happy kids make happy parents. That makes a happy town. And that’s what I want and what I hope we have here,” said Fitzsimmons.

All the Snow Dragons will get a pizza and bowling party at the Spednic Club.

The chief says three people have already pledged to cover three driver’s ed courses.

There is still plenty time to help contribute.

You can send your check payable to the Baileyville Police Department. Their address is P.O Box 370, Baileyville Me. 04694.

Be sure to include veggie pizza on the memo line.

