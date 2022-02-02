2 arrested in Skowhegan drug bust Wednesday morning

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested in Skowhegan Wednesday morning during a drug bust.

Thirty-one-year-old Amber Beane and 29-year-old Jessica Dudley were arrested at Beane’s home on Winter Street.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office searched the home after obtaining a search warrant.

Dudley was at the home and arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, suboxone, methadone, and other pills, along with drug paraphernalia and and packing materials at Beane’s residence.

Beane was also charged with falsifying physical evidence for allegedly flushing a “considerable amount” of heroin and fentanyl down the toilet as deputies awaited entry.

Beane’s initial court appearance is scheduled to take place in May.

