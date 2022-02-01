Warmer Days Ahead. Wintry Mess Thursday & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to slide to the east helping to keep skies mostly clear through the first half of the night. Temperatures will drop into the single digits & teens before clouds move in with a passing warm front. This front will cause temperatures to rise through the second half of the night. Temperatures into Wednesday morning will start off in the 20s & 30s.

Wednesday will have lots of clouds but will be a mild day. Areas of light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible in the morning. Above seasonable conditions with highs in the 30s & 40s. This warm air mass will become problematic later in the week as a cold front moves through.

Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be above freezing with some spots reaching the low 40s. (WABI)

Clouds stick around & another mild day is expected for Thursday as once again highs will be in the 30s & 40s. A cold front moving through starting to move through on Thursday will result in the warm air being forced out & being replaced by cold air. This will bring rain initially to much of the region by midday Thursday. As the front pushes into the Mountains, rain will change over to a quick mix and then all snow. Areas closer to the coast will keep rain through the early evening. The front will slowly push for the coast on Friday. This will result in a gradual change from rain to a Wintry mix over to snow for locations along the Interstate towards the coast. Ice accumulations will be possible making for slippery conditions. Front should finally clear the coast by late Friday and snow will end from NW to SE. Snowfall accumulations are still uncertain, but some spots could see totals averaging around 5-12″ with a glaze of ice. Highest totals will be north & west of I-95. It does appear that this round of snow will be wet & heavy. Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Central & Eastern Maine.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Inland areas Thursday due to the potential of a Wintry Mix. Both Inland & Coastal areas will be under another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday due to the potential of ice & snow accumulations.

Lots of uncertainty is associated with this complex system. A blocking high sitting off in the Atlantic could delay or even stall the front out and could result in a longer duration event with locations holding onto snow & the Wintry mix for a longer duration. How quickly the cold air pushes out the warm air will help to dictate how this system pans out.

A complex system Thursday & Friday will bring a wintry mix. Lots of uncertainty with how the front tracks. (WABI)

Wet & heavy snow expected Thursday into Friday. Highest totals will be north & west of the Interstate. Bangor can expect around 4-8". (WABI)

As rain changes over to snow late Thursday into Friday morning, a period of freezing rain & sleet will be possible. This will create slick roads. (WABI)

After the front clears, conditions will turn colder. Falling temperatures expected for Friday. As for the weekend, high pressure returns to the region. This will bring overnight lows below zero and daytime highs that will range from the single digits to low 20s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies for the first half of the night. Lows will drop into the single digits & teens. Clouds move in after midnight and temperatures will rise into early Wednesday morning. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Temperatures climbing into the 30s & 40s. Light snow showers & freezing drizzle possible in the morning. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, areas of rain changing over to sleet and snow. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with falling temperatures. A cold front moving through will bring a Wintry mix along the coast that will change to snow. Inland areas will see all snow. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & turning colder. Highs in the single digits to the low teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of light snow. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

