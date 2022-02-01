Advertisement

Two Bangor churches have started a sock garden

York Street Sock Garden
York Street Sock Garden(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Bangor churches have started a unique garden on York and Essex Streets.

A sock garden!

All Souls Congregational Church and Congregation Beth Israel have teamed up to provide the garden of socks.

They say it’s a way to give back to the community, especially during this cold weather.

They placed socks in labeled zip tie freezer bags to protect them from the elements and clipped them to the fence of the synagogue for anyone in need of clean pair of socks.

”Some people don’t have access to new socks, clean socks,” said Community Member Brenda Gammon. “They don’t have access to laundry facilities to wash their socks. So I reached out to my church to see if we can take this on as outreach and then I reached out to the synagogue to see if we could use their fence.”

“We get a lot of foot traffic on York Street of people that have hard circumstances and being able to help them is something that we hadn’t been able to directly do so this is an excellent opportunity to be able to give back in ways that we haven’t been able to,” said President of Congregation Beth Israel Brian Kresge.

Organizers say three pairs of socks have already been taken.

For more information or to donate socks to the churches, visit allsoulsbangor.com.

