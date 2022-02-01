St. Albans home a total loss after fire

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans house is a total loss after a fire Monday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Todds Corner Road.

Two people who were home at the time were uninjured.

Officials said it began in the chimney and spread to the rest of the house.

Multiple local crews responded to fight the blaze.

”Probably we can consider it a total loss,” said St. Albans Fire Chief Jamie Crocker. “The fire went up through the walls and got into the attic area and went the full length of the house, so we had to tear down a lot of ceilings.”

Officials remind homeowners to be cautious burning wood this winter and to check out your chimney beforehand.

