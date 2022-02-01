Advertisement

St. Albans home a total loss after fire

St. Albans home a total loss after fire
St. Albans home a total loss after fire(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans house is a total loss after a fire Monday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Todds Corner Road.

Two people who were home at the time were uninjured.

Officials said it began in the chimney and spread to the rest of the house.

Multiple local crews responded to fight the blaze.

”Probably we can consider it a total loss,” said St. Albans Fire Chief Jamie Crocker. “The fire went up through the walls and got into the attic area and went the full length of the house, so we had to tear down a lot of ceilings.”

Officials remind homeowners to be cautious burning wood this winter and to check out your chimney beforehand.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year old Stephen Nason arrested after a nearly 12-hour standoff in Orrington on Sunday
Arrest made following hours-long standoff in Orrington
Car crash
Police identify Maine woman killed in crash early Saturday
Maine man gets 5 years on child pornography charge
Thousands of Mainers without power.
CMP seeing an increase in power outages across Maine as storm rages on
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm

Latest News

The parent company overseeing the construction of a $400 million land-based salmon farm in...
Developer of $400M salmon farm sued by a former employee
Thomas Bailey is a fifth-generation violinist.
10-year-old violinist carries on family legacy
New Jersey man charged in fatal 2019 crash in Acadia National Park pleaded guilty in federal court Monday
(File)
Bucksport man sentenced for possessing child pornography