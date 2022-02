SABATTUS, Maine (WABI) - A Sabattus man is dead after a house fire Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Moore Drive in Sabattus.

Officials say 69-year-old Edward Greenier was found dead inside the home.

An autopsy will take place to confirm the cause of death.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.