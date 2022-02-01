Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Portland, police say

Police lights
Police lights(WDBJ)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Portland police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning.

Police said a man was walking in the area of 557 Riverside St. just after 2:45 a.m. when he was struck by the pickup truck. He died at the scene.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

