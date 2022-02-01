New Jersey man charged in fatal 2019 crash in Acadia National Park pleaded guilty in federal court Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New Jersey man charged in a fatal crash that killed three people in Acadia National Park in August 20-19 pleaded guilty in federal court Monday.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

30-year-old Praneeth Manubolu is facing three manslaughter charges, two O-U-I charges, and one unsafe operation of a motor vehicle charge.

He pleaded guilty to all six Monday.

Police say Manubolo was driving with three friends early in the morning on Park Loop Road when the crash happened.

Police reports indicate he admitted he was drinking at bars in Bar Harbor before the crash.

They say his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit an hour and a half after the crash.

It was .095%. The legal limit is .08%

They say his car was going 76 miles per hour three seconds before the crash.

The speed limit there is 25.

He faces more than 25 years in prison and more than a million dollars in fines.

A federal district judge will determine a sentence at a later date.

