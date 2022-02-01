Mount View’s Hannah Coolen reaches 1,000 point plateau

THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) - For Mount View’s Hannah Coolen, the road to 1,000 points as a Mustang was built on year-round workouts lifting weights at the gym and practicing at the Field of Dreams park in Unity.

She entered Wednesday’s match-up with Leavitt within striking distance.

Her 1,000th point ultimately came on a play Mustang fans have seen her make for years. Coolen said she was happy to give the crowd what they wanted.

“We were playing defense, and I stole the ball. I just drove to the basket got fouled. I got the shot too,” said Coolen, senior point guard.

Coolen said Mustang nation having her back over the years has meant a lot, starting with her parents taking her wherever she needed to go to work on her game, to anyone donning green and white.

She’s proud of putting in the work to make it to the 1,000 point threshold.

“I’ve been really close to my teammates on and off the court and my coaches. I’ve been really close with all of them, and they’ve been really supportive. Everybody’s been really supportive throughout my years playing basketball. It’s really difficult, and a lot of people don’t do it. It’s just really exciting,” said Coolen.

Coolen is looking forward to seeing her name on Mount View’s 1,000 point scorer banner in the future.

Her advice to young Mustangs: push yourself to achieve what you want.

The milestone night was capped off by a 44-35 win over Leavitt.

