Mostly sunny today; rain and snow later this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s another cold morning around the region. The forecast today is similar to yesterday; high pressure will continue to sit over the region and temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with mostly sunny skies.

Winds will shift out of the south and begin ushering in warm air Tuesday night. Clouds will increase overnight and linger through Wednesday as high pressure moves out and a cold front begins to approach from the west. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the 30s and low 40s. A few showers are possible along the coast. Rain and snow showers are possible Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning as the cold from moves in the state.

First Alert days have been issued for inland areas on Thursday due to mixed precipitation and for both inland and coastal areas on Friday for accumulating snow.

Highs across the region will be above freezing on Thursday. Inland areas will see rain ahead of the front, which will change over to sleet and snow as the cold front passes. Coastal areas will experience rain until the front passes Thursday night. Snow will accumulate Thursday night and Friday and should begin to taper off Friday evening. Highs on Friday will be much cooler, only in the teens and 20s.

High pressure will build in again for the weekend and highs will be in the teens and 20s. Snow showers are possible again on Monday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 19-30°. East wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 4-22°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Few showers along the coast. Highs 33-41°. South wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain changing over to snow. Highs 34-42°. West-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow. Highs 13-27°. North wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 10-20°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.