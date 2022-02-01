Man seriously injured in 2020 construction accident sues Cianbro

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Greene badly injured in a 2020 construction accident in Hampden has filed a lawsuit against Cianbro, citing negligence.

Court documents say Eric Jabbusch was permanently blinded and suffered several broken bones after he was pinned under more than 10,000 pounds of metal piles that slid off a trailer.

Jabbusch is seeking compensatory damages for these injuries.

Jabbusch worked for HB Fleming, a company contracted by Cianbro.

Court documents say Cianbro improperly loaded the metal piles and was solely responsible for that task.

The document also notes Cianbro paid fines assessed by OSHA for violating a pair of safety standards in the incident.

Representatives at Cianbro had no comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.