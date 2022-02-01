Advertisement

Hormel unveils ‘chili cheese keg’ with more than 1,000 servings of dip

Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."
Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."(Hormel Foods Corporation, hormelchilicheesekeg.com via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Your Super Bowl party might need two kegs this year – one full of beer and one full of chili cheese dip!

Hormel unveiled its “chili cheese keg” on Tuesday, and fans have a chance to win it.

The company says it is a fully-functioning half-barrel keg that can hold up to 15 gallons of dip – enough for more than 1,000 servings.

It features a tap handle shaped like a chili can, a pump to pour out the cheese and an adjustable internal heating element to keep the dip from getting cold. It is also refillable.

Hormel has set up a sweepstakes page here where you can enter to win the keg now through Feb. 6.

Hormel says it will deliver the keg to the winner’s home on Super Bowl Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year old Stephen Nason arrested after a nearly 12-hour standoff in Orrington on Sunday
Arrest made following hours-long standoff in Orrington
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID according to Maine CDC
One dead after fire destroys a home in Hampden
Chad, Camden, and Alysha Jewell
Community rallies around Skowhegan boy, 13, with rare cancer

Latest News

The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Williams Rd in Newport closed
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA