Advertisement

Home Depot aims for speedy job offers

Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.
Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot says it is accelerating its hiring process to combat the worker shortage.

According to the company, some of its job applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying.

Home Depot is looking to hire more than 100,000 new employees as it heads into its busy spring season.

The company says it’s also offering incentives for those looking for work, including a cash bonus program, discounted stock purchases and tuition reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year old Stephen Nason arrested after a nearly 12-hour standoff in Orrington on Sunday
Arrest made following hours-long standoff in Orrington
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm
Chad, Camden, and Alysha Jewell
Community rallies around Skowhegan boy, 13, with rare cancer
Maine man gets 5 years on child pornography charge
St. Albans home a total loss after fire
St. Albans home a total loss after fire

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Williams Rd in Newport closed
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."
Hormel unveils ‘chili cheese keg’ with more than 1,000 servings of dip
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA
Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly