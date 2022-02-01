Hampden home destroyed by fire Monday night, Fire Marshal’s Office now investigating

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating after a Hampden house was destroyed on Monday night.

First responders were called to a residence along Kennebec Road around 10:30 p.m. for a structure fire.

They say when they arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed.

Firefighters from Hampden, Hermon, Brewer, and the Air Guard were able to extinguish the blaze.

It is unclear if anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.