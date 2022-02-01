Former NFL TE Mulligan looks back at season played with Tom Brady

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s officially official.

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is calling it a career.

Matt Mulligan played the 2013 season with Patriots.

We talked with Maine’s own Matt Mulligan about Tom Tuesday afternoon.

Mulligan, the former Maine Black Bear, breathes that rarified air of not only being a teammate, but catching a touchdown pass from Tom.

It came on Sunday Night Football in 2013.

Here’s what Matt had to say about his former quarterback.

“I just think of an incredible professional, incredible man, you know, people asked me a bunch of different times subsequently playing there in the years afterwards, but also when I was there in 2013,” recalled Mulligan. “What is it with Tom Brady? You know, he’s all about business. He’s all about football, but he’s about relationships, too. I was fortunate to play with him.”

Matt says Brady was a great teammate who advocated for the players.

Some of his fondest memories are going through the tunnel with Brady before the games and how fired up Tom would get with his now famous “Let’s Go” calls.

We have included our full conversation with Matt above.

