Federal COVID-19 team arrives to help Central Maine Medical Center

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A COVID-19 response team from the federal government arrived Monday to help Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The team of 20 medical professionals from an Air Force base in Florida consists of four doctors, five critical care nurses, five medical-surgical nurses, one emergency room nurse, two medical technicians, two respiratory technicians and one administrative lead.

“My team and I will be working amongst the hospital staff helping patients that are experiencing a wide variety of medical concerns which include COVID-19,” Maj. Jonathan Flores said.

Gov. Janet Mills announced last week that the federal government had approved her request for a surge team to be sent to the hospital.

“We’ve put four nurses in our COVID unit both day shift and night shift. We can increase the capacity to take on patients with COVID,” CMMC Nursing and Patient Care Services Vice President Kris Chaisson said. “We’re also deploying four to the critical care unit. Every day we have the need for critical need services, and this really helps us open our capacity for critical care.”

Hospital officials said that in addition to opening up more beds for patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses, the team will help CMMC open a monoclonal antibody clinic.

“We’ve been wanting to do that in the state for a long time in this area, and this provides us the opportunity to do that as well,” Chaisson said.

The federal team will remain at the hospital for the next month.

