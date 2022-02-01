Developer of $400M salmon farm sued by a former employee

BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) - The parent company overseeing the construction of a $400 million land-based salmon farm in Bucksport, Maine faces a lawsuit from an ex-employee hired to work on the three-year delayed project.

The Bangor Daily News reported Sunday, Whole Ocean’s parent company, Emergent Holdings, is being sued by GNP Consulting after it was fired for allegedly underestimating the costs to construct the farm by $150 million.

GNP Consulting’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The attorney for Emergent declined to comment on the lawsuit.

