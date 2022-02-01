Advertisement

Developer of $400M salmon farm sued by a former employee

The parent company overseeing the construction of a $400 million land-based salmon farm in...
The parent company overseeing the construction of a $400 million land-based salmon farm in Bucksport, Maine faces a lawsuit from an ex-employee hired to work on the three-year delayed project.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) - The parent company overseeing the construction of a $400 million land-based salmon farm in Bucksport, Maine faces a lawsuit from an ex-employee hired to work on the three-year delayed project.

The Bangor Daily News reported Sunday, Whole Ocean’s parent company, Emergent Holdings, is being sued by GNP Consulting after it was fired for allegedly underestimating the costs to construct the farm by $150 million.

GNP Consulting’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The attorney for Emergent declined to comment on the lawsuit.

