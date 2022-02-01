Advertisement

Community rallies around SW Harbor man badly hurt in explosion

Friend feels he's "falling through the cracks."
Friend feels he's "falling through the cracks."(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The community is rallying around a Southwest Harbor man who was badly injured in an explosion over the weekend.

Crystal Stockbridge is a friend of Larry Peters.

She’s spearheading a fundraising effort on his behalf.

She tells TV5 Larry had fallen on hard times and was living in a camper using a propane heater.

The tank exploded.

Larry suffered extensive injuries to his hands, face, and back.

He was going through his second surgery Tuesday morning.

Crystal says he worked a full-time job and still struggled to make ends meet.

She says he represents blue collar Mainers that slip through the cracks when it comes to getting help.

“There needs to be something set up for these people who don’t fit into other categories,” she said. “You know, like, it’s not like he’s a young mom and he’s got a bunch of kids at home. He’s not elderly. He’s not a vet, but he is in a tough spot. And at this point in time, there’s very little resources available for a middle class, middle aged, single male.”

There is a GoFundMe set up on Larry’s behalf.

You can find a link to it here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year old Stephen Nason arrested after a nearly 12-hour standoff in Orrington on Sunday
Arrest made following hours-long standoff in Orrington
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID according to Maine CDC
One dead after fire destroys a home in Hampden
Chad, Camden, and Alysha Jewell
Community rallies around Skowhegan boy, 13, with rare cancer

Latest News

Construction site injury - Hampden, July 2020
Man seriously injured in 2020 construction accident sues Cianbro
Jess Stuart, left, couldn't find an at-home self-tanner she liked, so she made her own.
Bangor business owner, YouTuber team up to create self-tanner
Mulligan on Brady
Former NFL TE Mulligan looks back at season played with Tom Brady
Former teammate looks back at season with Pats.
Mulligan on Brady
SOURCE: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office
Judge to rule man charged with killing Turner couple not criminally responsible by reason of insanity