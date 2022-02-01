Community rallies around SW Harbor man badly hurt in explosion

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The community is rallying around a Southwest Harbor man who was badly injured in an explosion over the weekend.

Crystal Stockbridge is a friend of Larry Peters.

She’s spearheading a fundraising effort on his behalf.

She tells TV5 Larry had fallen on hard times and was living in a camper using a propane heater.

The tank exploded.

Larry suffered extensive injuries to his hands, face, and back.

He was going through his second surgery Tuesday morning.

Crystal says he worked a full-time job and still struggled to make ends meet.

She says he represents blue collar Mainers that slip through the cracks when it comes to getting help.

“There needs to be something set up for these people who don’t fit into other categories,” she said. “You know, like, it’s not like he’s a young mom and he’s got a bunch of kids at home. He’s not elderly. He’s not a vet, but he is in a tough spot. And at this point in time, there’s very little resources available for a middle class, middle aged, single male.”

There is a GoFundMe set up on Larry’s behalf.

You can find a link to it here.

