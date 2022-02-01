Advertisement

Camping reservations for Maine State Park campgrounds opening Friday

By WMTW
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - It’s time to start making your summer camping plans.

Camping reservations at all other Maine State Park campgrounds open at 9 Friday morning.

You can book camping reservations online or by calling the camping reservation call center at 624-9950.

Attendance at Maine State Parks set an all-time record last year, with more than 3.3 million visitors.

That was up 8% from the previous record of 3 million set in 2020.

