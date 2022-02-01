Camping reservations for Maine State Park campgrounds opening Friday
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - It’s time to start making your summer camping plans.
Reservations for camping at Sebago Lake State Park opened Tuesday morning.
Camping reservations at all other Maine State Park campgrounds open at 9 Friday morning.
You can book camping reservations online or by calling the camping reservation call center at 624-9950.
Attendance at Maine State Parks set an all-time record last year, with more than 3.3 million visitors.
That was up 8% from the previous record of 3 million set in 2020.
