Bucksport man sentenced for possessing child pornography

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport man was sentenced Monday in federal court for possessing child pornography.

57-year-old William Meier was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison and ordered to pay over $86,000 in restitution.

According to court records, Meier had electronic devices that contained child exploitation material.

Those devices were seized from his home in June of 2020.

Some of the material depicted children under the age of 12.

Meier pleaded guilty last March.

