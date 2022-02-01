Bill to prioritize prosecution for child murder cases in Maine fails in committee

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill before the Maine legislature to prioritize the prosecution of child murder cases did not make it out of committee Tuesday.

Senator Bill Diamond sponsored the bill that states the Attorney General shall prioritize the criminal investigation and prosecution of such cases.

In his initial testimony, Diamond expressed concern that the facts surrounding the death of a child aren’t typically exposed until it goes to trial.

He says we can only make changes if we know about those facts.

Section two of the bill includes a request that the attorney general send a formal request to appropriate members of the judicial branch to give priority in scheduling.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese explained the consideration of the sixth amendment right to a speedy trial that could get in the way of prioritizing these cases.

”If you had a child death, competing with someone who had been sitting in jail for quite some time, or let’s say a year longer, while the Attorney General’s office would ask for prioritization for a trial date, I think the court would probably, I mean, I can say with some confidence the court would set the case, the longer case first,” Marchese said.

Marchese did say in a case where a county only has one homicide case, like in Piscataquis County right now, they could write a letter requesting the trial be prioritized as it’s not competing with other cases.

While a majority of the committee voted not to pass the bill, the minority report includes keeping section two and sending a letter to the AG and State Police commending them on their work thus far and urging them to continue.

