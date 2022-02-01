Advertisement

Bill could help Maine lobstermen, fishermen hurt by new rules to protect rare whales

It would create a fund to provide grants to those impacted by the rules.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine could be setting up a $30 million annual fund to help lobstermen and other commercial fishermen who have been economically hurt by new rules designed to protect rare whales.

The legislature’s Marine Resources Committee heard public testimony Tuesday for a bill that would create a fund to provide grants to those impacted by the rules.

New federal rules make roughly a thousand square miles of the Gulf of Maine essentially off limits to lobster fishing from October to January.

Federal authorities implemented the rules to try to help save North Atlantic right whales, which are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.

Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is a commercial lobsterman, says he could end up spending over $20,000 just on new endline rope.

”From my perspective, I’m 43 years old, I have three young children. And this is what I’ve been doing my entire life since I was three years old. And I don’t know how I’m going to survive after 2025 let alone 2030, so, these are two significant deadlines, you know, to my life,” Faulkingham said.

The commissioner of Maine’s Department of Marine Resources spoke to the ongoing conversations with the federal government for funding.

Committee members today agreed federal funding seems unlikely.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

It will now move to a work session within the committee.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year old Stephen Nason arrested after a nearly 12-hour standoff in Orrington on Sunday
Arrest made following hours-long standoff in Orrington
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID according to Maine CDC
One dead after fire destroys a home in Hampden
Chad, Camden, and Alysha Jewell
Community rallies around Skowhegan boy, 13, with rare cancer

Latest News

Mild Days Ahead, Wintry Mess Late Week
York Street Sock Garden
Two Bangor churches have started a sock garden
Maine State Parks set a new record in 20-20 with more than three million visits.
Camping reservations for Maine State Park campgrounds opening Friday
Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned
Rare Tom Brady card fetches $118,000 at auction in Maine
The team of 20 medical professionals from an Air Force base in Florida consists of four...
Federal COVID-19 team arrives to help Central Maine Medical Center