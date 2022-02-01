Bill could help Maine lobstermen, fishermen hurt by new rules to protect rare whales

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine could be setting up a $30 million annual fund to help lobstermen and other commercial fishermen who have been economically hurt by new rules designed to protect rare whales.

The legislature’s Marine Resources Committee heard public testimony Tuesday for a bill that would create a fund to provide grants to those impacted by the rules.

New federal rules make roughly a thousand square miles of the Gulf of Maine essentially off limits to lobster fishing from October to January.

Federal authorities implemented the rules to try to help save North Atlantic right whales, which are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.

Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is a commercial lobsterman, says he could end up spending over $20,000 just on new endline rope.

”From my perspective, I’m 43 years old, I have three young children. And this is what I’ve been doing my entire life since I was three years old. And I don’t know how I’m going to survive after 2025 let alone 2030, so, these are two significant deadlines, you know, to my life,” Faulkingham said.

The commissioner of Maine’s Department of Marine Resources spoke to the ongoing conversations with the federal government for funding.

Committee members today agreed federal funding seems unlikely.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

It will now move to a work session within the committee.

