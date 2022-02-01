Advertisement

Bangor business owner, YouTuber team up to create self-tanner

Jess Stuart, left, couldn't find an at-home self-tanner she liked, so she made her own.
Jess Stuart, left, couldn't find an at-home self-tanner she liked, so she made her own.(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While she was working in Los Angeles, Jess Stuart gave spray tans to athletes, late-night talk show guests, and movie stars.

Now that she’s back home in Maine, Stuart is partnering with a local celebrity to give anyone a Hollywood glow at home.

“Last year, I had all of these brides that had come in to see me, and I had all kinds of people that were traveling from out of state and they kept saying, ‘I wish I could get your color back home,’” Stuart said.

Stuart, who owns Glowgetters Custom Spray Tans in Downtown Bangor, started looking for a self-tanner she could recommend for her clients to use at home.

When she couldn’t find one she liked, she made her own.

“I went to like four or five different companies with labs and stuff like that to make one. I had a million samples sent to me,” Stuart said.

Finally, Jess got the formula she liked.

“I was like, ‘This is it,’” she said.

Her inspiration for the shade comes from Bangor-area social media influencer Rylee Jade.

“I’ve had so many people come into the salon and say, ‘I want to look like Rylee Jade’s tan. I want Rylee Jade’s tan,’” Stuart said.

Between YouTube and Instagram, Miss Rylee Jade has nearly 100,000 followers.

It was the ideal collaboration for Jess. First, she needed Rylee to say yes.

“When I messaged her, you know, she was like, ‘I’ll try it. No promises, and I’ll tell you if I don’t like it,’” Stuart said. “And then I dropped it off at her house, and I waited, like, you know, two days, and then she messaged me, and she’s like, ‘I’m in.’”

“This formulation is the exact formulation that she uses on me when I go get my professional spray tans done by her, and the color is incredible,” Rylee said in a recent YouTube video. “It’s something I’m very proud of and very excited to be sharing with you guys.”

Rylee Jade by Glowgetter officially launched Tuesday morning. Jess says her website was briefly overwhelmed, and she’s grateful for all the support after a year of hard work.

“I’m very happy, very satisfied,” Stuart said with a laugh.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year old Stephen Nason arrested after a nearly 12-hour standoff in Orrington on Sunday
Arrest made following hours-long standoff in Orrington
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID according to Maine CDC
One dead after fire destroys a home in Hampden
Chad, Camden, and Alysha Jewell
Community rallies around Skowhegan boy, 13, with rare cancer

Latest News

Construction site injury - Hampden, July 2020
Man seriously injured in 2020 construction accident sues Cianbro
Mulligan on Brady
Former NFL TE Mulligan looks back at season played with Tom Brady
Former teammate looks back at season with Pats.
Mulligan on Brady
SOURCE: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office
Judge to rule man charged with killing Turner couple not criminally responsible by reason of insanity