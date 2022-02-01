Advertisement

Bangor BMV moves to a new location

The Bangor BMV has moved to 396 Griffin St, Suite 202
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Bureau of Motor Vehicles got a major upgrade.

They are back open in a new and improved location.

They celebrated the new facility at 396 Griffin Road suite 202 with a ribbon cutting this morning.

The new building has a bigger lobby for more room for everyone to be spaced out.

The staff has a bigger area, too.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was there and says the hard-working staff and the people they are all deserving of this space.

The Bangor BMV is the busiest branch.

They served 47,000 customers in 2021.

Bellows say the new space will allow them to add extra features to the customer service in the future like more online services and reservations.

