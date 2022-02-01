13 more Mainers died with COVID according to Maine CDC

Maine (WABI) - 13 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 1,534 newly recorded cases of the virus.

These numbers reflect information gathered since Saturday.

2,588 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,124 of those were booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

