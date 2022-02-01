13 more Mainers died with COVID according to Maine CDC
1,751 total COVID related deaths in Maine since pandemic began
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST
Maine (WABI) - 13 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
There are also 1,534 newly recorded cases of the virus.
These numbers reflect information gathered since Saturday.
2,588 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
1,124 of those were booster shots.
