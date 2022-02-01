10-year-old violinist carries on family legacy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 10-year-old Thomas Bailey of Stetson is a fifth-generation violinist.

Just in fifth grade, he’s already picked up the family pastime.

100 years ago, members of the Bailey family played packed concert halls in Boston. Today, young Thomas is keeping the spirit alive - with the same violin that his great-grandfather played.

Thomas’s answer for why he likes to play is simple: he likes the sound of it.

“When I was in my orchestra for my school, I played for a small concert, and it was really easy,” Thomas said.

“It comes natural to him,” said Thomas’s father (and fourth-generation violinist), Jim Bailey. “It’s hard for people to understand this, but I really do think it’s genetic. It’s just gone down through the ages, and he picks up on it so fast, and there’s a reason for that. We don’t understand it, but he learns very quickly.”

Thomas started playing when he was 7. He practices for 30 minutes a day and plays at the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra. It didn’t take him long to make a good impression.

“It was our first rehearsal,” conductor Sascha Zaburdaeva recalled. “He’d never played an orchestra before. And he immediately landed the first violinist position. Once you’re in the in the program, that means you’re pretty talented, and they’re all incredibly special. Of course, Thomas is one of those people.”

Before Thomas can write his own version of his great-grandfather’s song books, he’s still got to finish his homework. It’s all in a day’s work for this fifth-grade fiddler.

Thomas says he plans to play the violin for many more years, and is looking forward to orchestra performances in front of a crowd soon.

