UMaine to help with preventing burnout in medical workers

Caduceus
Caduceus(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s public university system has received $1.5 million from the federal government to help prevent burnout among medical professionals.

The money is part of the American Rescue Plan and is going to the University of Maine System.

Maine independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree say the money will support training development in health profession and nurse training.

The funds will be awarded over three years and will support the Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Training Program.

Partly to mostly sunny today