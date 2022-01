AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State Representative Donna Doore has passed away.

Doore, a Democrat, represented Augusta.

She had been battling cancer while serving her fourth term in the Maine House.

Her colleagues say she will be remembered as a woman who approached like with optimism and levity and cared deeply about her community.

Doore was 70 years old.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.