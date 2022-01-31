Poliquin narrows funding gap in key Maine race

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fomer Maine Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin, who’s looking to win back his old seat in the Second District, has narrowed the funding gap with the incumbent.

Poliquin raised about $600,000 in the final quarter of 2021.

Democratic Representative Jared Golden raised about $450,000 during that period.

Poliquin raised $1.5 million in the last six months of 2021 and has most of that as cash on hand.

Golden raised $2 million in all of last year and has about $1.4 million cash on hand.

Those figures come from the campaigns.

Poliquin will have several challengers in the Republican primary.

The race is likely to get national attention.

Golden won the district by 6 percentage points in 2020, but President Trump did win the district’s lone electoral vote.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.