Partly to mostly sunny today, cold again tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be sitting over the region today. Partly to mostly sunny conditions are expected with highs in the teens and 20s. Clouds will clear a bit overnight. The lack of cloud cover combined with light winds will allow the temperature to drop below zero for many inland locations overnight.

Tonight's Temperature (WABI)

High pressure system will continue to sit over the region again on Tuesday, temperatures will be in the teens and 20s once again.

Winds will shift out of the south and begin ushering in warm air Tuesday night. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the 30s and low 40s. Clouds will also increase on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Snow showers are possible late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning as the cold from moves in the state.

A First Alert Day has been issued for inland areas on Thursday due to mixed precipitation and for inland and coastal areas on Friday for accumulating snow.

Highs across the state will be above freezing on Thursday. Inland areas could see a change over to sleet and rain as the front passes. Coastal area will likely experience rain. Conditions will change over to snow Thursday night into early Friday morning and then snow showers should end Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will be much cooler, only in the teens and 20s.

High pressure will build in again for the weekend and highs will be in the teens and 20s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 16-24°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows –10 to 11°. Light and variable wind.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs 17-27°. East wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Few showers along the coast. Highs 33-42°. South wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs 36-44°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow. Highs 12-30°. North wind 5-15 mph.

