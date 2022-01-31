Advertisement

Oxford Hills community gathers to support students, teachers

(File)
(File)(Gray tv)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Maine (WMTW) - Residents in the Oxford Hills area gathered Sunday to support the teachers and students in the school district.

Dozens attended the event, organized by a group known as Viking Voices, after the school district’s athletic mascot, the Vikings.

The peaceful protest comes a week after the Oxford Hills School Board placed Superintendent Dr. Monica Henson on paid administrative leave, while the Board investigated claims that Dr. Henson inappropriately restrained a student.

Several teachers filed a joint complaint with the Board against Dr. Henson since the alleged incident occurred in September, while Dr. Henson was filling in as a principal at Agnes Gray Elementary School.

Sunday’s event was coordinated primarily via social media. Viking Voices group member Alexa Baumgardner said she was pleased with the turnout, as well as the support the community has offered.

“We’ve had lots of horns, a lot of people reaching out on the Facebook group just taking pictures and videos driving by,” she said Sunday.

“We have a lot of local businesses that are supporting us as well. So we’re excited about the traction that was made for sure.”

It is unclear who will serve as superintendent during Dr. Henson’s administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year old Stephen Nason arrested after a nearly 12-hour standoff in Orrington on Sunday
Arrest made following hours-long standoff in Orrington
Car crash
Police identify Maine woman killed in crash early Saturday
Thousands of Mainers without power.
CMP seeing an increase in power outages across Maine as storm rages on
Maine man gets 5 years on child pornography charge
A pickup truck crashes into a plow truck on the Maine Turnpike Saturday morning.
Pickup truck crashes into plow truck on Maine Turnpike

Latest News

California man apologizes for broken brick taken from Portland sidewalk 50 years ago
California man apologizes for broken brick taken from Portland sidewalk 50 years ago
Maine considers fund for lobster fishers hurt by whale rules
Poliquin narrows funding gap in key Maine race
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home