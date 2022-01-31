Orrington sober house offers path forward

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - There’s a sober living house in Orrington that has a unique structure and offerings to help young men make changes in their lives.

TV5 visited with the owners to learn more.

Devin and Melissa Colavecchio own Northwoods Ranch and Retreat. They made the move to this location a few years ago.

“Recovery house where we focus on not only recovery, but life skills and utilizing different activities to help help our gentlemen kind of find stable, we call it sustainable change, you know, find the change they want and be able to fill their time with productive things,” said Devin. “You know, agricultural stuff, wilderness, and then, of course, sports and fitness is real big. We do leagues like softball, bowling, and everybody has a membership at a local gym. So try to get everybody down there and get them to work out and start feeling good overall.”

Getting to that feeling can start with small accomplishments.

“Some from wealthier families where they have been catered to and they’ve never cooked for themselves, they haven’t pumped their own gas, they don’t make their own bed,” added Melissa. “So, they come in here, we teach life skills. We actively work with them on cleaning the bathroom and washing dishes and cooking.”

“Their environment, in general, is a good representation of what’s going on in their head,” added Devin. “So, if the room is a mess and their personal area is, a mess, kind of says like, okay, what’s going on in your head? Are you stressed? Are you so starting with, okay, let’s take control of your physical area. Starts to help reorganize that.”

There are currently five residents at Northwoods with open beds available. Its a base cost of 32-hundred dollars a month.

“I think the reason we’ve had really good success over the years is that we’re, what you’re gonna find here is what you see is what you get, and we’re very candid and straightforward and genuine,” said Devin. “So ask, like, call and ask if you have a question and you think, oh, you know, maybe that’s not the right place or I can’t afford it. Just ask most of the time. It’s just us. It’s not this isn’t like some big corporation. It’s it’s a family that’s trying to help folks so we do everything we can.”

